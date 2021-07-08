Cancel
Review: ‘Running Against the Wind’ and into uncertainty

By Michael Ordoña, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 13 days ago

“Running Against the Wind” is purportedly based on real events, and it’s sloppy and sort of random enough to be true. Abdi Getachew (Ferhane Beker) and Solomon Tefera (Alamudin Abduselam) grow up best friends in rural Ethiopa. After Solomon’s father dies, the boys live together as brothers until Solomon steals a camera with a dream of becoming a photographer and runs away at around age 8. Solomon somehow survives on the mean streets of Addis Ababa, falling in with other street kids and eventually becoming a young man (now played by Mikias Wolde) with a wife and unbelievably darling toddler daughter (Yemariam Melkamu). It is, of course, only a matter of time before he gets mixed up with local crime figures.

