Much has been said about our “staycation” boom and what will no doubt be a frenetic summer full of Cornish pasties and traffic jams. But what I’m most looking forward to when I pitch up to a hotel is the breakfast buffet. I will never again take all that free apple juice for granted. Hand me a comically small glass and watch me pour, again and again, as my white bread rolls along its conveyor belt toaster and falls neatly into the tray below.