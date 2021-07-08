Cancel
Public Health

Japan declares state of emergency, bans Olympic spectators as COVID surges

kcrw.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a surge of COVID-19 cases, Japan on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, where the Olympics are set to begin in two weeks. Now no spectators will be allowed at Games played in the capital city or other regions impacted by the declaration. As COVID cases continue to rise in the country, just 16% of Japanese citizens are fully vaccinated. So what does the state of emergency mean, and what will the Olympics look like?

