LA restaurants struggle to recover from pandemic. One owner can’t find enough workers to fully reopen

By Danielle Chiriguayo, produced by Rosalie Atkinson
kcrw.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a third of California’s restaurants went out of business and 1 million jobs were lost since the beginning of the pandemic. Now restaurants are struggling to rehire wait and kitchen staff, which means reduced hours and less money. There are also ingredient shortages and new safety measures like QR-code menus and cashless policies. So how are LA restaurants adjusting to this new reality?

