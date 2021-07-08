Cancel
Water Stations Barely Running On Bright Angel And North Kaibab Trails In Grand Canyon

 12 days ago

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say water pressure is extremely low for spigots on the Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails, running at barely a trickle. According to the Park’s Facebook page, crews are working on the pipeline that pumps water to those and other trails, as well as to the rim of the Canyon. Officials are warning hikers not to rely on water stations, as they may not have adequate water pressure, and to pack more water than they need. The park’s aging water pipeline is subject to breaks and leaks.

Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in 115 degree heat

A backpacker experiencing heat illness while hiking in the Grand Canyon died, the National Parks Service says. The temperature that day was approximately 115°F. The backpacker, 53-year-old Michelle Meder of Hudson, Ohio, was on a multi-day trip and was hiking down the Hermit trail when she became disoriented. She later became unconscious and responding rangers determined she was dead on Sunday, according to a press release from the parks service.

