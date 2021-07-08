Water Stations Barely Running On Bright Angel And North Kaibab Trails In Grand Canyon
Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say water pressure is extremely low for spigots on the Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails, running at barely a trickle. According to the Park’s Facebook page, crews are working on the pipeline that pumps water to those and other trails, as well as to the rim of the Canyon. Officials are warning hikers not to rely on water stations, as they may not have adequate water pressure, and to pack more water than they need. The park’s aging water pipeline is subject to breaks and leaks.www.knau.org
Comments / 0