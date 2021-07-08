U Of A Study To Focus On Influence Of Smoker Support Networks On Quitting Behaviors
A new study at the University of Arizona will examine whether former smokers can influence active smokers to quit by creating a “reach out and help” intervention strategy. Previous research shows personal support networks and social environments have strong influence on smoking and quitting behaviors. The five-year, 3 million dollar grant is funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year. More than 50% of those who quit relapse within the first year.www.knau.org
Comments / 0