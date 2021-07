Despite more rainfall in recent weeks, the Gunnison Basin Wildfire Council met on Wednesday, July 7 and decided to keep Stage 1 fire restrictions in place for now as dryer, warmer weather is predicted in the coming forecast and overall forest fuels have not recuperated from long-term drought depletion. The restrictions have been in place since Thursday, June 24 and include Gunnison County and US Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management lands. The northern portion of Gunnison County within the White River National Forest near Marble has been in Stage 2 fire restrictions and will move to Stage 1 on Friday, July 9, at 12:01 a.m.