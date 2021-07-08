Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO AND NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Fort Carson, or 14 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Fremont, southwestern El Paso and northwestern Pueblo Counties.