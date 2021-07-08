Cubs' Trevor Williams: Set to start Sunday
Williams will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Williams was expected to pitch out of the bullpen until the All-Star break, but he'll take the mound to begin Sunday's series finale after Jake Arrieta (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Wednesday. The right-hander served as a bulk reliever Tuesday and allowed seven runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three in 3.2 innings.www.cbssports.com
