Gallia County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN GALLIA COUNTY At 633 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Rio Grande, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gallipolis, Rio Grande, Vinton, Cheshire, Adamsville and Kyger. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

