Environment

FORECAST: Severe storms into this evening, then Elsa brings a flooding threat

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking what's left of Thursday night's storms, then all eyes on Elsa. Here's the 6pm forecast.

Environment
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms possible this evening

Strong storms will move in this evening, and some could become severe. For a feed of updates, scroll to the bottom of this page. We are under a Marginal to Slight Risk (level 1-2 of 5) for severe weather today. Storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail will pop up in the rest of the day and continue overnight.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Hazy skies and an afternoon and evening severe threat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A return to the 90s today. After two days with highs below the 90-degree mark, we'll make a return today with highs in the low 90s. Dewpoints will also creep up a bit into the upper 60s, making it feel closer to the mid 90s. We will see more smoke in the air from the wild fires out west, so once our clouds clear a bit this morning, there will still be a haze to the sky. Air quality will be reduced today. While most of the day will be dry with clearing skies, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This will bring the chance for a few storms late in the afternoon across the Peninsulas and Eastern shore down into the Southside. Storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Storms will move south across the area through the evening and then we'll dry out tonight with lows in the low 70s.
EnvironmentWAAY-TV

Less storm coverage Wednesday but flood threat lingers

The same front that has been drifting south and north over the area the last few days remains right over North Alabama Wednesday. this front or boundary separated deep tropical moisture from much drier air closer to Nashville. This same boundary also acts as a trigger for showers and storms and will help trigger more storms as we heat up to the mid-80s afternoon.

