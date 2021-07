Due to a State of Emergency being declared for Tokyo because of a recent spike in Coronavirus cases, the Olympic committee announced early Thursday that there will no fans in the stands at this Summer’s Olympics which is scheduled to begin July 23rd. The recent State of Emergency is Tokyo’s 4th during the pandemic and will run through the duration of the Summer Games. IOC President Thomas Back said that the committee “support any measure which is necessary to have a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games for the Japanese people and all the participants.” The lack of fans in the stands may be a jarring visual for many Americans watching as they have become more accustomed to packed stadiums and arenas.