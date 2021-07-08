Pierce City pool opens after flood damage is repaired

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The pool in Pierce City is finally open after flood damage delayed the start of the season. After a storm caused a nearby creek and pond to rise, the pool was filled with mud, debris, and a few living creatures. Pierce City Public Works crews spent weeks getting the pool cleaned out and ready for summer. The pool was set to open Fourth of July weekend but as the final clean-up efforts were made, crews had to overcome one more setback.