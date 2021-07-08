BYRD: A Jarring Weekend At Mid-Ohio

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt open the show by breaking down this past weekend at Mid-Ohio, and where IndyCar stands right now. They break down the fuel strategy of the race this weekend, and who was effected most. The two agree with each other that the race this weekend was more entertaining than previous years at Mid-Ohio. Kevin talks about the performance of Marcus Ericsson and the results starting to show his great performances. The two discuss how the championship may come down to four drivers. Kevin delivers the big news of the week. Chip Ganassi is selling his NASCAR operation. Ganassi is going to turn his focus to his other teams where he has a lot of success. They discuss what the next move for those on the Ganassi team will be. Curt and Kevin discuss a new car design without the rear wing. The two break down the difficulty of driving differently built cars. Finally, they discuss Formula 1 and the rules on shoving during passing.