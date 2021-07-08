Cancel
Motorsports

BYRD: A Jarring Weekend At Mid-Ohio

By Nathan Byrd
speedsport.com
 13 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ohio – One word describes last weekend: jarring!. I made my USF2000 debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and I learned that I was woefully unprepared to drive a USF2000 car. Not in terms of car control or prior car experience, but in terms of physicality. The USF2000...

Motorsportsracer.com

Pruett’s cooldown lap: Mid-Ohio

After a flurry of 10 races in 12 weekends, the NTT IndyCar Series gets to take a well-deserved nap for the rest of July. With Mid-Ohio serving as the last race until we reconvene on the streets of Nashville — and without the traditional mid-July trip to Toronto on the calendar — we have plenty of time to ponder all that lies ahead. For now, let’s focus on a few specifics, starting with…
Motorsportsracer.com

TV ratings: Austria 2; Mid-Ohio, Road America

NASCAR’s road racing expansion got another test case last Sunday, with the Cup Series‘ first visit to Road America. NBC’s telecast of the race averaged a 1.8 rating and 3.1 million viewers. That was down from a 2.7 rating/4.3m for last year’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, which ran on the July 4 weekend and also aired on NBC.
Virginia Statespeedsport.com

NHRA Sets Date For 2022 Virginia Nationals

GLENDORA, Calif. – Officials from NHRA and Virginia Motorsports Park have teamed up to announce May 13-15, 2022, as the triumphant return of the Virginia NHRA Nationals to Richmond. Furthermore, due to a full second-half schedule and travel logistics, the 2021 Virginia NHRA Nationals have been canceled. “Virginia Motorsports Park...
Motorsports1075thefan.com

Curt and Kevin Look Back on Mid-Ohio and More!

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt open the show by breaking down this past weekend at Mid-Ohio, and where IndyCar stands right now. They break down the fuel strategy of the race this weekend, and who was effected most. The two agree with each other that the race this weekend was more entertaining than previous years at Mid-Ohio. Kevin talks about the performance of Marcus Ericsson and the results starting to show his great performances. The two discuss how the championship may come down to four drivers. Kevin delivers the big news of the week. Chip Ganassi is selling his NASCAR operation. Ganassi is going to turn his focus to his other teams where he has a lot of success. They discuss what the next move for those on the Ganassi team will be. Curt and Kevin discuss a new car design without the rear wing. The two break down the difficulty of driving differently built cars. Finally, they discuss Formula 1 and the rules on shoving during passing.
MotorsportsWOWO News

2021 Mid-Ohio Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course won by Josef Newgarden, factors behind the rise in TV ratings for IndyCar this year and the latest silly season news and rumors. New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin...
Franklin County, VAspeedsport.com

BYRD: From The Pole At Franklin County

CALLAWAY, Va. – Saturday was a good day as I rejoined the Rick Ware Racing/33 Motorsports/Mr. E Performance pro late model team for a Carolina Pro Late Model Series race at Franklin County Speedway. We had a very solid day of testing on Friday, where we were between second and...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Local Team Making Michelin Pilot Challenge Debut At Lime Rock

DAYTONA BEACH — AutoTechnic Racing is looking for a little home cooking when the team makes its IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge debut this weekend at Lime Rock Park. Based in New Milford, Connecticut and boasting a pair of Connecticut drivers, the team has entered the No. 52 AutoTechnic Racing BMW M4 GT4 to race in Saturday’s Lime Rock Park 120 on the road course in Lakeville, Connecticut.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Black Notches Dakota Classic Score

WILLISTON, N.D. — Tanner Black saw his string of tough outings end Tuesday night with his career-first Corral Sales Dakota Classic IMCA Modified Tour win at Williston Basin Speedway. He swapped the lead with Tim Ward in the green-white-checkered conclusion to the $2,000 to win main event. “We’ve struggled really...
Granite City, ILspeedsport.com

Another Lucas Oil Late Model Rainout

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – With forecasted rains and severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening that are expected to continue into Friday have forced the postponement of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway. Track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are exploring...
Fairbury, NEspeedsport.com

Seeding To Set Jefferson County USAC Midget Field

FAIRBURY, Neb. – Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget event at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., will feature a unique format to seed the field based on Friday night’s finishing order. The Midwest Midget Championship at the fifth-mile dirt oval, the Mid-America Midget Week finale, begins...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

13 & Counting For Nick Hoffman

INDIANAPOLIS – Thirteen starts. Thirteen wins. But this one was Nick Hoffman’s closest win yet. After redrawing third before the debut feature for the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals at Circle City Raceway Wednesday night, Hoffman had his consecutive laps-led streak broken at 290 when polesitter Tyler Nicely led the opening four circuits to a three-car battle for the lead around the brand-new quarter-mile oval.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Bonfield Event Parks Becomes NHRA Member Track

GLENDORA, Calif. – Our neighbors to the north are going drag racing as Bonfield Event Park in Canada becomes the eighth NHRA member track in the great white north. Located in Ontario, Bonfield Event Park sees racing competition from cars, trucks and sleds. Owned and operated by Lisa Groves, the Bonfield Event Park staff looks forward to joining the NHRA member track lineup.
Florida Statespeedsport.com

Jones To Pilot McLeod & Braden Late Model In Florida

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Two-time Snowball Derby winner Erik Jones will return to the Southern Super Series behind the wheel of the No. 78 Fury super late model for BJ McLeod Motorsports with Travis Braden during Five Flags Speedway’s doubleheader on July 23-24. Jones, who currently races in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Petty Motorsports, found a great deal of success in his short-track racing career that helped elevate him to the top level of NASCAR.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Here come the hot rods: NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Like the roar of engines and the thrill of Funny Cars, Top Fuel and Nitro dragsters peeling out to reach speeds of 300 mph? Set aside time during the three-day weekend of July 23, 24 and 25 to visit Sonoma Raceway, and the annual NHRA Sonoma Nationals. The 33rd NHRA...
Harlan, IAspeedsport.com

Hobscheidt Conquers Shelby County

HARLAN, Iowa — He only led one lap, but it was the most important one. Jacob Hobscheidt caught Chaz Baca for the front spot on the 20th and final circuit Tuesday night, then took the checkers a quarter of a second ahead of the Arizona visitor to win the IMCA Modified feature at Shelby County Speedway’s Dale Swanson Memorial.
New Smyrna Beach, FLspeedsport.com

ARCA Championship Car Owner Bill Hahnlein, 81

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Former Automobile Racing Club of America championship car owner, Bill Hahnlein, passed away in Florida on June 17 at the age of 81. In 1980, Hahnlein won the ARCA stock car championship with Bob Dotter, who had lost his left hand in an industrial accident, wheeling Hahnlein’s Buick Regal No. 76.

