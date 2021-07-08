Cancel
Interior Design

4 Ways to Improve Your Home’s Value By Yourself

 14 days ago

Paint is like magic, whether you are painting the inside or outside your home. A fresh coat of paint can make even dated exteriors and interiors look fresh and new, and it’s not that expensive, either. Floors are often overlooked, but they are a key selling point. Buyers will be...

Interior Designevolvedhabitat.com

Increase Your Home Value with Lutron Lighting and Shading

The importance of light in our lives cannot be overstated. It has an impact on our environment, emotions, and overall health. Our homes' illumination is frequently dim, making rooms feel cold and uninviting. Natural light has numerous advantages because it is directly linked to our evolution and biology. Sunlight triggers...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How to Decorate a Small Living Room

There is no relation between square feet and style; hence, you can style your small living room elegantly. However, many people do not feel like decorating their small living room because it’s small—no need to sacrifice the style, even if your living room is cramped. Focus on creativity and furnishings; arrange a high-design small living room.
Home & GardenHerald Tribune

7 ways to make aging-in-place upgrades that won’t reduce your home’s resale value

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For seniors who are aging in place, it can be tempting to consider making quick changes to your home that enhance your mobility and the usability of your space. But, transitioning from a fix-to-permanent-fixture mindset is likely to enhance the resale value of your homes, say experts.
Home & Gardenthemayflower.com

Four simple tips to stage your home – and maximize your value

The temperature is rising … but that’s not all that’s hot here in Central Florida. The real estate market is on the move, and now is the time to take advantage of it. “Florida is experiencing a huge surge in demand for property right now. Part of it is caused by a rise in mobile working — if you can live anywhere, why not move somewhere sunny and tropical?” says Ingrid Livingston, a Realtor® with Coldwell Banker. “Summer is also the absolute best season for property sales, since more families with children are looking to buy.”
Interior Designsunset.com

This One Paint Color Can Boost Your Home’s Value

Research shows that painting your interiors blue can boost the selling price by thousands of dollars. Whether you’re remodeling for personal comfort or to prep for sale, one of the toughest calls is what color to paint the interior and exterior of your home. But recent findings by Zillow might make that choice a bit easier: Blue is the it shade to raise your home’s value, according to the online real estate company’s 2021 paint color analysis.
Home & GardenUnion Leader

Skip these 5 renovations to avoid harming your home’s value

There’s been a boost in at-home renovation projects within the past year — and it shows no signs of slowing. The Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity released in April forecasts mid-single-digit gains in yearly home improvement spending in 2021. By the first quarter of 2022, a 4.8% growth will occur.
Home & Gardenfox16.com

Easy summer renovations to increase your home’s value

Summer is here and also happens to be one of the most popular and affordable times to do home renovations. Did you know that there are two top investments you can make to increase your overall home’s value? It’s true! Your kitchen and bathroom are the most important factors impacting the value of your home. Brandy Harp, principal broker at Jon Underhill Real Estate, showed Good Day anchor Ashlei King some tips for making home improvements this summer and the small things you can do to increase your home’s value.
Klamath Falls, ORroguevalleymagazine.com

Diamond Home Improvement Has Everything For Your Next Home Project

Diamond Home Improvement offers all the selection of the big-box stores, but with hometown, family-owned, “shop local” service. Locations in Grants Pass and Klamath Falls are ready to serve your home improvement needs with extended hours 7 days a week. Products for that urgent fix or dream project await. Check...
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

How to Dust, Clean, Polish and Wax the Wood Furniture in Your Home

Wooden furniture makes for beautiful, elegant interior design. Whether it’s a coffee table for placing your brew on each morning, a statement-piece dining room table with enough room for everyone, or a cozy rocking chair — wood furniture is still as popular as ever. Like many things in your home, wood furniture requires extra care and cleaning to keep it looking its best. Dusting, wiping and waxing wood are all great steps to take when routinely cleaning and preventing future wear and tear, but you typically can’t use the same cleaning products you use elsewhere in your home. To help you clean your wood effectively, protect your investment and take care of it, we’ve created a Spy guide for cleaning wood furniture. In this piece we’re going to cover:
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

How to spruce up your home in a mindful and comfortable way

Our homes represent true safe heaven, it's the place where we should feel tranquil, cozy, and secured. Nothing can top up that undeniable feeling of returning to your comfortable home after a long and tedious day to a place that can utterly uplift your state of mind the moment you enter. So, how to maximally spruce up your home and make it even more comfortable to improve your mood and give you that much-needed energy boost? Read on to discover.
Electronicstheapopkavoice.com

11 No-Cost Ways to Improve Your Air Conditioner Efficiency

Running air conditioning all day can cause your electric bill to spike. However, if you take the time to make your air conditioner more efficient, then you can save money. Keep in mind that you do not have to spend a lot of money to make your unit more efficient. You can do the following things that cost little or no money.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

5 Creative Home Decor Tips to Transform Your Living Room

After a long day at work, the living room is the place you go to relax. A clean, well-furnished living room helps you catch a breath after a long tiring day. One cannot describe the pleasure of feeling the soft carpet under the feet in words. That’s why it’s essential...
Interior DesignThe Daily

Decorating Your Kitchen with Window Treatments

Functional rooms within a home require window treatments to provide adequate insulation from direct sunrays and privacy. Kitchens are where most activities in the home are done and often contain a variety of equipment. Kitchen window treatments can create an aesthetic, elegant kitchen space while protecting your appliances and styling up the hard surfaces within the area. Blinds and curtains are usually used to make the kitchen space more vibrant and to ensure privacy and protection from too much light. Decorate kitchen with window treatments to create a contemporary or modern style that makes the room more practical and aesthetic.
Home & GardenFood52

An Expert Guide to Organizing Your Kitchen Cabinets

Over the past 18 months, our kitchens have been like big (or small), warm blankets that wrapped their stainless-steel/cast-iron/wooden arms around us and gave us a safe space to fail at making sourdough starter, and try our hand at kimchi. Many of us added in new gadgets and tools like air fryers, loaf pans, and pizza stones, and others moved into new homes with empty kitchens to start afresh in.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

14 Awesome DIY Hanging Décor Ideas For Your Backyard

Adding some character to the outdoor spaces of your home is not something that should immediately make you think about buying decorations. There is nothing bad in purchasing decorations for your backyard or patio but if you really want to reflect your personality on the way your outdoor areas look like, you’ll have to roll up your sleeves and craft your own decorations. This way you’ll be able to personalize them and in turn, personalize your garden, backyard and patio.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

7 Classy Interior Design Ideas for Your Condo

Interior designers stress the importance of simplicity. When an interior design is too convoluted, it creates an uncomfortable atmosphere in the surrounding space. This is especially true for those living in a condo. In a condo unit, the interior design makes a significant difference in the appearance of every room.
Home & GardenHouzz

Kitchen of the Week: Stylish White Kitchen With Improved Storage

At first glance, there wasn’t anything really wrong with Michael and Megan Beaver’s kitchen. Maybe the light blue walls, beige ornamental cabinets and basic granite countertops looked a little out of date. But everything functioned fine, right? Not so much. “You would walk by that ornamental cabinetry, bump it, and a piece would fall off,” Megan says. Plus, the cooktop had broken burners. And the drawers didn’t close properly, the doors squeaked and the cabinets weren’t roomy enough for everything the couple had. “The space was just tired,” Megan says.

