Atlantic Division will be tough next year & Should Bruins Trade for Vladimir Tarasenko?. Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss how tough the Atlantic Division will be next season. Yes, the Bruins are good and yes, the Lightning and the Maple Leafs are still good. But don’t forget about the Panthers and the Canadiens. The guys also talk about how/if the Bruins should go for Vladimir Tarasenko. Plus, more Jack Eichel to Boston talk!!