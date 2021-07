It’s not often that “Permanent Court of Arbitration” trends on Twitter. But on July 12, 2016, the obscure court in the Hague rocked the world by invalidating China’s claim to the “Nine-Dash Line,” an area encompassing most of the South China Sea. In the five years since, China has not fully complied with the decision. However, the decision has caused China to amend its behavior, and has emboldened other states—including the U.S.—to challenge China under international law.