Seattle, WA

The Times recommends: Sara Nelson for Seattle City Council, at-large Position 9

By The Seattle Times editorial board
Seattle Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the citywide election for Seattle City Council Position 9, Sara Nelson has the best expertise and experience to craft policies that will more thoroughly address the city’s broad spectrum of needs with compassion, practicality and business acumen. Nelson would be the only small business owner on a council that has shown an imbalanced approach to the city’s business climate and job creators.

