‘Teen Mom 2’ Alums Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Whether They Want A 5th Baby

Ready or not! Pregnant Loren Brovarnik spoke candidly about her fears ahead of baby No. 2’s arrival in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from 90 Day Diaries. “I’m really excited, but of course I’m nervous because you want to make sure everything is OK,” the reality star, 32, said ahead of her 12-week ultrasound appointment. “You want to make sure the baby is growing and it’s heartbeat is there, and it’s healthy and everything is on schedule.”