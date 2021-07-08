Christianity Shouldn’t Be a Political Vehicle
After the 2020 presidential race saw the election of America’s second Catholic president and the fall of white Evangelicals’ golden calf, it seemed to me that a new version of American politics would emerge. After the Christian right had dominated American politics for the better part of half a century, a more genuine expression of religious politics was on the horizon. Instead of empty platitudes and hollow declarations of faith from Trump and his cadre of conservative Evangelicals, the openly devout Joe Biden triumphed in the Democratic primaries off the strength of religious and racially diverse voters, promising a rebirth of new religious liberalism.fordhamobserver.com
