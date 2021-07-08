Amtrak to Spend $7.3 Billion on a New Fleet of Trains
The next generation of Amtrak trains will start arriving in 2024. Get ready for more comfortable seats, fewer delays, and a big decrease in air pollution. Amtrak announced Wednesday a plan to invest $7.3 billion in new equipment and infrastructure over the next decade, including a fleet of 83 modern trains. The updated machinery, which will include the company’s first hybrid-electric powered cars, is part of Amtrak’s goal to create a more sustainable and comfortable travel experience for passengers.www.afar.com
