Creators
Amtrak to Spend $7.3 Billion on a New Fleet of Trains

From the Editor
Posted by 
AFAR
AFAR
 12 days ago

The next generation of Amtrak trains will start arriving in 2024. Get ready for more comfortable seats, fewer delays, and a big decrease in air pollution. Amtrak announced Wednesday a plan to invest $7.3 billion in new equipment and infrastructure over the next decade, including a fleet of 83 modern trains. The updated machinery, which will include the company’s first hybrid-electric powered cars, is part of Amtrak’s goal to create a more sustainable and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

www.afar.com

Comments / 0

AFAR

AFAR

San Francisco, CA
344
Followers
2K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/
#Amtrak Trains#Passenger Trains#Infrastructure
