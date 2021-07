Brownsville Porter senior Christopher “Cristo” Sauceda came into this season with a new perspective and a desire to bring success to his teammates and his school. Sauceda accomplished that, leading the Cowboys to their first playoff appearance since 2015. He was the workhorse on the mound, tossing more than 70 innings, striking out 89 and allowing only four earned runs en route to a 0.36 ERA, the fourth-best among Class 5A players in the state. Sauceda also hit .387 with two home runs as one of Porter’s top producers at the plate.