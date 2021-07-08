FWP seeks members to serve on regional Citizen Advisory Council

Sabine County Hospital’s Emergency Management Team participated in a Table-Top exercise today provided by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC). The exercise was aimed at evaluating the area’s emergency management and mass casualty response. We are prepared to coordinate our emergency response with our community and region during any critical incident, as well as provide care and resources to our patients. We are grateful for the group effort within our community to ensure Sabine County is well prepared for any disaster, whether it be natural or man-made.