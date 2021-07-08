FWP seeks members to serve on regional Citizen Advisory Council
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking individuals to serve on its Region 1 (northwest Montana) Citizen Advisory Council. The purpose of the Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) is to advise FWP on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies; help identify areas in which the department can be more effective; help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts; and offer insight and guidance from members' own experiences and community.leaderadvertiser.com
