FWP seeks members to serve on regional Citizen Advisory Council

By Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks
Lake County Leader
 14 days ago

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking individuals to serve on its Region 1 (northwest Montana) Citizen Advisory Council. The purpose of the Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) is to advise FWP on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies; help identify areas in which the department can be more effective; help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts; and offer insight and guidance from members' own experiences and community.

