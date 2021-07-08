Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, freshman QB Heinrich Haarberg

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Daily Iberian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#American Football#The Journal Star#Kearney Catholic#Nu#The Red White Spring Game#Olb#Star Updated May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Will Josh Heupel, like Scott Frost, regret leaving UCF? | Commentary

HOOVER, Ala. — Here’s hoping in four years that former UCF coach Josh Heupel doesn’t end up like former UCF coach Scott Frost. Heupel, the new coach at Tennessee, appeared excited and prepared and hit all the right notes at his first SEC Media Days on Tuesday. He talked about what an honor it is to coach one of the “iconic brands” in all of college football. He talked about remembering and ...
Nebraska StateDaily Iberian

Nebraska roster updates: Walk-on transfers added at wide receiver and defensive back

Nebraska has made walk-on additions to its wide receiver and defensive back corps. Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, hasn't played in a game since 2018. But the 6-foot-3, 185-pound redshirt junior comes to Lincoln after catching 31 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017 and 23 for 246 and a score as a sophomore in 2018.
Nebraska, INCourier-Times

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 19, sophomore RB Markese Stepp

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
College SportsDaily Iberian

Hayden Schwartz commits

Nebraska nabs commitment from 2022 Florida DL Hayden Schwartz. Hayden Schwartz made an official visit to Nebraska on June 11 during a robust recruiting stretch occurring around the nation.
College SportsJanesville Gazette

Mike Bianchi: Dan Mullen and Gators: Bring on UCF!!!

HOOVER, ALA. — OK, we can officially quash the idea that the Florida Gators have been ducking the UCF Knights for all these years. In fact, Gators head coach Dan Mullen not only said at SEC Media Days Monday to bring on the Knights, he admitted that he actually pushed to help make the long-awaited series happen.
Nebraska Statechatsports.com

Nebraska and the Big Ten: A decade of struggle for stability

On the 10th anniversary of Nebraska's entrance into the Big Ten, interim athletic director Garrett Klassy officially began his term overseeing the Huskers' program. The irony isn't lost on those who have lived through a jagged first decade in the conference. Athletic director Bill Moos' abrupt retirement last month isn't...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen’s Response To Georgia Question Is Going Viral

College football is almost back. Don’t believe us? Florida head coach Dan Mullen trash-talked Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at SEC media days on Monday. Georgia is, once again, receiving plenty of hype ahead of the 2021-22 season. There’s plenty of reason to believe the Bulldogs can finally live up to it. Mullen is skeptical.
FootballDaily Iberian

Landry returns from back issues to help ACS quest

To hear Acadiana Christian’s Kaiser Landry talk about what he does on the football field, one could almost imagine you’re reading a book about Football 101. And to listen to what he does on the field, you really don’t need to read the book. “I guard the other team’s wide...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football QB Makes Big Announcement, Charles Woodson = Yoder Fam, Harbaugh Top 15 Coach?

Michigan Football News and Rumors from Chat Sports with host James Yoder - July 20, 2021 - chatting 3 big stories surrounding Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines: - J.J. McCarthy pledges to donate percentage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) proceeds to kids in Chicago, Ann Arbor, and Detroit - Do you like this gesture by J.J. McCarthy? Then LIKE this video! LET’S GET 300 LIKES! - Alabama Football QB Bryce Young getting paid MILLIONS? @Alabama Football Report - Manscaped has launched THE LAWNMOWER 4.0 - get one now and clean up down below - your balls will thank you (and your girl will thank you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy