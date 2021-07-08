Cancel
Benefit concert set for Friday for Plainview families affected by June crash in Runnels County

By Ellysa Harris
Plainview Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClub Pink will host a benefit dance for the families affected by the wreck in Runnels County last month. The Tejanos for Plainview Benefit Concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is $15. The funds will be donated to the families of 20-year-old Marisa Ramos, 7-year-old Adalynn Muniz and 46-year-old Cissy Ramos, who died on June 13 in a crash that injured three others including 12-year-old Keelie Ramos, 9-year-old Kolbie Ramos and 51-year-old Francisco J. Galvan Trevino.

