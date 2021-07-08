Benefit concert set for Friday for Plainview families affected by June crash in Runnels County

Club Pink will host a benefit dance for the families affected by the wreck in Runnels County last month. The Tejanos for Plainview Benefit Concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is $15. The funds will be donated to the families of 20-year-old Marisa Ramos, 7-year-old Adalynn Muniz and 46-year-old Cissy Ramos, who died on June 13 in a crash that injured three others including 12-year-old Keelie Ramos, 9-year-old Kolbie Ramos and 51-year-old Francisco J. Galvan Trevino.