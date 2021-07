Police in Costa Rica are celebrating the nation's second largest drug bust after authorities nabbed 4.3 tons (907kg) of Colombian cocaine. Though it's one of the nation's largest busts, it's not the only time law enforcement has intercepted drugs passing through the country. The increase of busts has led government and law enforcement officials to fear that the nation is becoming a transit country in the Colombian drug trade. According to Reuters, the cocaine was hidden in a shipping container loaded with ceramic floor tiling. The container was loaded onto a commercial ship which arrived at the Costa Rican port...