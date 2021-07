Barely ten seconds into the trailer for A Classic Horror Story — one of several new and original horror movies on Netflix to debut in recent weeks — there’s already so much that feels familiar. Familiar to fans of the genre, that is. Then again, based on Netflix’s official description for this terrifying new addition to the streamer, that’s kind of the point. That’s the trick it wants to pull on you, before … well, what else? Before attempting to scare you half to death. “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background,” Netflix teases....