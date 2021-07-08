Cancel
Wahoo, NE

Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

 13 days ago

For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

