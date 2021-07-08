Two Dillingham residents arrested after seven month drug trafficking investigation
Dillingham Police arrested two Dillingham residents Wednesday for allegedly distributing controlled substances. The arrests come after a seven month drug trafficking investigation by Dillingham Police and Alaska State Troopers. Dillingham Police arrested two Dillingham residents Wednesday for allegedly distributing controlled substances. The arrests of Jonathan Libby and Raylee Pierson, came...www.kdlg.org
