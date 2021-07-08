Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Emirates Wants To Send Its Airbus A380s To Mauritius In August

By Tom Boon
simpleflying.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmirates is seeking to begin flights to Mauritius with its giant Airbus A380 aircraft in August, with the Boeing 777s set to return next week. The move comes as Mauritius reopens its international borders to tourists as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to fall. The Airbus A380 remains...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A380#Mauritius#Aircraft#Heathrow Airport#Boeing#Cirium#Los Angeles International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Airbus
Place
Dubai
News Break
Qatar Airways
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Yamal Airlines: The Russian Carrier You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

While much of our time here at Simple Flying is dedicated to larger carriers or exciting start-ups, we also like to shine the spotlight on lesser-known airlines across the globe. Based out of northwestern Siberia, Yamal Airlines is the world’s third-largest operator of the Sukhoi Superjet SSJ100. Let’s see what else there is to find out about this rather obscure Russian airline.
Traveltravelmole.com

Mauritius welcomes UK amber list update

Mauritius has applauded confirmation that the UK government will relax quarantine rules for travellers returning from amber list countries, which currently includes Mauritius. The decision announced by the UK government means travel between the two countries will become a lot easier for those returning to the UK if they are fully vaccinated.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

China Is The Top Country For Airbus A350 Flights

The Airbus A350 (both the -900 and the larger and heavier -1000) together have 13,200 flights this month. That’s about 425 each day. Some 30 airlines are scheduled to operate the aircraft. China is the number-one country for the A350, with four of the top-10 airports in the country. We see what’s what.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Rwandair Aims To Double Its Fleet In The Next 5 Years

Despite the challenging times it has faced in the past 18 months, Rwandair is holding on tight to its ambitions for growth. The airline’s CEO, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, stated that its five-year plan sees a doubling of the fleet size by 2026, depending on how the market evolves. Rwandair sets...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Emirates Eyes Australian Airbus A380 Flights From Late 2021

In a rare bit of airline optimism, Dubai-based Emirates has flagged the resumption of regular Airbus A380 flights to their key Australian destinations of Sydney and Melbourne later this year. Once ubiquitous at both airports, the Emirates A380 is now an unusual sight in Australia. That is set to change in December.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Lufthansa Expecting Passenger Surge As School Holidays Begin

Lufthansa is preparing to welcome what could possibly be a post-pandemic record number of passengers this week. As the school holidays begin in Hessen, the state containing Frankfurt Airport, the airline is preparing to welcome some 76,000 passengers over the course of two days. At the start of the summer,...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Ryanair Has No Plans To Expand In Africa Outside Of Morocco

Last week Ryanair revealed plans to open its third base in Morocco, a country on the North-West coast of Africa. However, the airline’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, today revealed that the airline has no plans to expand on the continent outside of the country for the time being. Before the onset...
Industrysimpleflying.com

The Importance Of Cargo To Carriers Like IndiGo

As the pandemic caused structural shifts in the aviation industry, IndiGo has been capitalizing on one major change. The low-cost giant’s foreign cargo business has been booming through the pandemic, as international airlines remain restricted. This has made the sector important to IndiGo’s recovery and will play a role in the future too.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Manchester Airport Reopens Terminal 2 For 3 Flights

Manchester Airport’s revamped Terminal 2 finally opened its doors and gates to passengers today. While only three flights from one airline were scheduled for the inauguration of the updated facilities, more operators will move back in as government travel restrictions ease. Travelers will then be able to enjoy an 81 square meter digital interactive screen, a premium 1903 lounge, and an immigration hall quadrupled in size.
Economysimpleflying.com

China Southern To Resume Airbus A380 Flights To Sydney

China Southern Airlines has resumed A380 services to Sydney. The big Guangzhou-based airline once offered multiple daily services to Sydney, most using the A380s. Now, China Southern Airlines is down to one flight a week. That flight had lately been operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft. But last weekend, China Southern began using one of its A380s again.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Rwandair And Qatar Airways Link Their Rewards Schemes

On Monday, July 12th, Rwandair, the flag carrier of Rwanda, announced that it would be entering a partnership with Qatar Airways. This new deal will see the two airlines’ loyalty programs working together, a new collaboration that will allow customers of each airline to both earn and spend the points of their respective carrier’s program with the other.
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

A380 plus a dribble of 777'S

Talk this week on QANTAS still to fly the A380 and QANTAS saying the Dreamliner is a better aircraft. I cant think of a better aircraft to fly the Australia/UK route than the A380. for such a long leg its a pleasure to fly on and people love it. Why would you want to be like a sardine on a Dreamliner? From my experience heres my thoughts. I have traveled Sydney to London on QANTAS in economy on the A380 one of the best flights in economy I have ever had, we did have extra leg room but it was such a fun trip, cant fault it one bit. Just to have the massive cabin space makes it a better trip. I cant Imagine what the same trip on a 787 would be like. I have only ever traveled on 1 787 it was Thai Brisbane to Bangkok Business class out economy return, cant say either were that good. The last 3 years I have been very lucky and have done 3 times Emirates 1st class 777 to Dubai then A380 to Manchester, same on the return leg, cant seem to get the A380 to Brisbane, sure its top class but its still A380 and all that room. Having said that all those times I have been in 1st its very empty, I prefer the 777 1st over the A380, but the A380 wins hands down with the bar and shower. I have done A330 QANTAS to Hong Kong, Qatar Biz Singapore to Manchester A350-900 and 1000 Qsuite not bad at all but cant beat Emirates for service. QANTAS biz to Hong Kong was excellent on the A330. going back some years I did Manchester to KL on the MAS A380 economy up stairs at the back small cabin, amazing. I just dont think the small planes cut the mustard. The new 777-1000 should be good for passenger experience. I did like the Qatar A350-1000 but I was in my own bubble, not sure what 22 hours in economy would be like. Once we get this COVID out of the way the A380 will be packed.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Wizz Air Isn’t Worried About Ghost Flights

Wizz Air isn’t worried about being forced to operate ghost flights over the winter season. The airline’s Chief Commerical Officer, George Michalopoulos, made the comments during the latest Simple Flying Future Flying webinar held earlier today in conversation with our Managing Editor, Joanna Bailey. Ghost flights are an interesting phenomenon...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Aer Lingus No Longer Set To Receive New Airbus A350 Aircraft

It seems Irish national airline Aer Lingus will not be operating the Airbus A350 after all. The carrier has recently transferred the remaining five it had on order to an undisclosed customer, data shows. Aer Lingus may very well feel that its upcoming A321XLRs are better suited to the airline’s long-haul operations moving forward.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

A Look Into IndiGo’s Huge International Expansion Plans

Before the pandemic banned most international travel, Indian low-cost giant IndiGo was in the midst of a huge expansion. In 2019, half of all new routes were international, with new continents joining the network. However, despite the last year of restrictions, IndiGo is keen to add some more new international routes as soon as it can. Here’s a look inside the airline’s ambitious plans for an international expansion.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Six Malaysia Airlines Airbus A380s Go Up For Sale

Malaysia Airlines is putting all six of its Airbus A380 aircraft up for sale. The airline is inviting interesting parties to make an offer for the planes. Interestingly, as opposed to going through the usual channels to sell a plane, Malaysia Airlines is advertising the sale on its LinkedIn page.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

USA-Canada: The Second Busiest International Market Pre-COVID

In normal times, the US to Canada is the world’s second-largest international market. It had a whopping 39.6 million seats in 2019 – 108,000 a day. With leisure travel currently banned and the reopening date of July 21st likely to be pushed back again, we look at the October-December period. Some 182 non-stop routes across 10 airlines are scheduled, rising to 193 if Flair’s recent additions (which aren’t yet bookable) are included.
Worldcntravellerme.com

Mauritius reopens to vaccinated tourists

Vaccinated travellers can now return to the palm-tree fringed shores of Mauritius, as the Indian Ocean island nation welcomes visitors back. The phased reopening was announced by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth last month, with the first stage of re-opening running from 15 July to 30 September 2021. During this time, fully vaccinated tourists can enjoy resort holidays in the East African archipelago, including full access to their chosen resort’s swimming pool and beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy