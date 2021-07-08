Cancel
Agriculture

BBRSDA Waypoints

 13 days ago

The third episode of Waypoints Radio aired on July 8 features BBRSDA’s Marketing Team. Marketing Director, Lilani Dunn, speaks with Mark Jones, Christine Fanning, and Kate Consenstein about the success of Bristol Bay Sockeye at the retail stores with a focus on this upcoming Fresh Season. They also discuss the unique ways stores can choose to do promotions, how the pandemic reshaped consumer behaviors towards seafood and how the BBRSDA plans on riding the momentum of increased seafood consumption at home. The segment also includes Deputy Director of AFDF, Riley Smith, giving updates on the Alaska Symphony of Seafood event set to take place this upcoming Fall 2021.

