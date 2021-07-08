Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Owen; Pendleton A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...SOUTHERN KENTON...SOUTHERN BOONE...GRANT...OWEN WESTERN PENDLETON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 629 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Patriot to near Dry Ridge to 7 miles west of Owenton, moving east at 35 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Locations impacted include Williamstown, Walton, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Warsaw, Owenton, Kentucky Speedway, Morgan, Glencoe, Sanders, Corinth, Sparta, Patriot, Monterey, Gratz, Stewartsville, Elk Lake, Ryle, Northcutt and Wheatley. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 55 and 74. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 143 and 171. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.