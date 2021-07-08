Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD SOUTHEASTERN VALLEY...MCCONE AND NORTHWESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.