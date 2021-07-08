Cancel
Dawson County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD SOUTHEASTERN VALLEY...MCCONE AND NORTHWESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Valley County, MT
County
Dawson County, MT
State
Montana State
County
Garfield County, MT
County
Mccone County, MT
