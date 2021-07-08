Cancel
Soccer

Will the USWNT Grab Gold in Tokyo? 7 Olympic Soccer Predictions to Prepare You For Kickoff

By Maggie Ryan
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The schedules are set and women's soccer in the 2021 Olympics is ready to kick off on July 21. (Check out the US Women's National Team's Olympic schedule here.) It's been a minute since the international soccer took center stage in the 2019 Women's World Cup, so allow us to remind you how the USWNT won in iconic fashion and are currently ranked No. 1 in the world, the favorite to take home Olympic gold in Tokyo. But anything can happen in tournament play . . . will the USWNT claim victory or go home disappointed once again?

