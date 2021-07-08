INTEGRIS reports significant increase in COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - INTEGRIS Health has reported a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals in Northeast Oklahoma. “We went for weeks without a single patient being hospitalized with COVID," said INTEGRIS Grove hospitalist Samuel Ratermann. "Then in mid-June we saw an uptick and have been caring for hospitalized COVID patients each day since. We are also seeing a much higher number of younger patients than we have in the past, and these patients are very ill.”