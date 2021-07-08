Some supermarkets stockpiling items to stay ahead of price increases

The Restaurant Industry Reacts to a Messed-Up Economy Plagued by Shortages & Transportation Snags. These reports are coming from all directions, from small mom-and-pop operations to large corporations: Input costs are surging, wages that companies have to pay to attract workers are rising, transportation costs are surging amid driver shortages, supply chains are tangled up and there are delays and bottlenecks, and suppliers suddenly can’t deliver because they’ve run out of something, and companies are furiously juggling these issues, and they’re raising their prices to make up for those higher costs, and there is no resistance to these higher prices.