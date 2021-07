The Emmy-winning former Watchmen star has signed on to the Macro Television Studios project, which doesn't yet have an outlet attached. The Scent of Burnt Flowers, from Cherish the Day director Blitz Bazawule, "is set in the 1960s, when the civil rights movement in the United States and the independence movement were at their zenith," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It centers on a young Black couple who are on the run and a charismatic Ghanaian musician (Abdul-Mateen) whom they lean on to preserve their freedom. The story will also weave in magical realist elements, juxtaposing mermaids, military coups and love triangles in a geopolitical thriller."