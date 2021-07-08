One of our top wireless earbuds picks is nearly 50% off today
There are a lot of wireless earbuds you can purchase online, but if you want a quality listening experience without breaking the bank, you'll have to dig deep. Matter of fact, there's a drought of quality buds out there — between audio cuts, short battery lifespan, and awful durability, it's tough to separate the quality buds from the ones that belong in the trash. Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are both affordable and reliable (enough that they received our Most Wanted accolade), and today you can grab them for just $80 on Amazon — that's nearly 50% off their $150 sticker price.
