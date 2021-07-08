Former Carlisle standout Gavyn Barnes says he has a new college football home
Gavyn Barnes has a new college football home. The former Carlisle standout said on Twitter Wednesday that he will play next season at Slippery Rock. The 5-foot-10,190 pounder originally committed to Cal U coming out of Carlisle in 2018 and spent last season at Lackawanna. Barnes was a tremendous two-way player for the Thundering Herd as a senior collecting 53 tackles and three interceptions while accounting for more than 1,300 yards on offense as a senior.www.pennlive.com
