Former Carlisle standout Gavyn Barnes says he has a new college football home

How will Jalen Hurts do in his first year as the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Few may have as unique of a perspective on it as former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. The former Virginia Tech star was, arguably, one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all-time and he put up some big numbers in Philly. And, during a stop-in the area last week to play in Mid Penn Bank’s celebrity golf tournament to help raise money for breast cancer awareness, Vick had good things to say about Hurts.