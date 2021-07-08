Cancel
Carlisle, PA

Former Carlisle standout Gavyn Barnes says he has a new college football home

By Tyreese Smith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 12 days ago
Gavyn Barnes has a new college football home. The former Carlisle standout said on Twitter Wednesday that he will play next season at Slippery Rock. The 5-foot-10,190 pounder originally committed to Cal U coming out of Carlisle in 2018 and spent last season at Lackawanna. Barnes was a tremendous two-way player for the Thundering Herd as a senior collecting 53 tackles and three interceptions while accounting for more than 1,300 yards on offense as a senior.

Penn State recruiting: 4-star cornerback announces commitment date; Nittany Lions among top 2

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State opened July with some fireworks on the recruiting trail, and now the Nittany Lions could do the same to close a busy month of commitments. Trinity Christian (Fla.) cornerback Cam Miller announced he’ll make his commitment Monday, July 26 in a social media post Tuesday, and Penn State is one of two finalists along with Virginia Tech. Miller pared his list down to the Nittany Lions and Hokies back on July 1.
Meet the top college prospects at wide receiver in Pennsylvania’s Class of 2022

Kevin Thomas and Anthony Ivey have something you just can’t teach. The two receivers at the top of our latest, updated 2022 college prospect rankings for Pa. can take the top off a defense. But they aren’t alone in this special group — and we are not even including Mehki Flowers, a Penn State commit, who is a pretty, darned good receiver but is in our rankings as an “athlete” — in this piece.
Michael Vick says he is excited about what Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith can bring to the Eagles

How will Jalen Hurts do in his first year as the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Few may have as unique of a perspective on it as former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. The former Virginia Tech star was, arguably, one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all-time and he put up some big numbers in Philly. And, during a stop-in the area last week to play in Mid Penn Bank’s celebrity golf tournament to help raise money for breast cancer awareness, Vick had good things to say about Hurts.
Penn State on a recruiting run to remember; James Franklin as confident as ever in Sean Clifford, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a July recruiting run to remember and the latest insights from coach James Franklin. The Lions go into the second half of July with 10 new total commitments this month alone, making it a recruiting run to remember, writes Mark Wogenrich for AllPennState. Several top targets are still due to announce decisions in the final two weeks of July, which could make the month even more memorable.
NBA Finals 2021: Bucks beat Suns, 105-98, to win championship

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again. Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

