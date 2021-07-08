Consumer News: Several state suing Google over app store practices, celebrate National Freezer Pop Day and more!

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCNN– Dozens of states are suing Google over its app store practices. The anti-trust lawsuit was filed in U.S. district court. The District of Columbia and 36 states are named as participants. South Carolina was not named. The suit alleges Google holds a monopoly on Android app distribution in the United States, and Google has used restrictive contracts to force Android device makers to promote the Google Play Store at the expense of competition. Google responded by saying it’s strange that a group of state attorneys general chose to file a lawsuit attacking a system that provides more openness and choice than others.

Businessabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Amazon being sued over potentially unsafe products, Americans facing long waits to get a Passport and more

CNN– The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is suing Amazon over product safety. In its complaint, the agency cites children’s pajamas that can burn too easily, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that lack safety mechanisms to prevent shocking users when they get wet. The company says Amazon has sold 400,000 of those unsafe hair dryers. The CPSC wants to force Amazon to stop selling the products, work on issuing recalls and notify customers who bought them.

