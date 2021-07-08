Consumer News: Several state suing Google over app store practices, celebrate National Freezer Pop Day and more!
CNN– Dozens of states are suing Google over its app store practices. The anti-trust lawsuit was filed in U.S. district court. The District of Columbia and 36 states are named as participants. South Carolina was not named. The suit alleges Google holds a monopoly on Android app distribution in the United States, and Google has used restrictive contracts to force Android device makers to promote the Google Play Store at the expense of competition. Google responded by saying it's strange that a group of state attorneys general chose to file a lawsuit attacking a system that provides more openness and choice than others.
