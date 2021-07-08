Detroit seeks disaster declaration amid flooding cleanup

City crews and residents in Detroit are continuing the cleanup from last month's rainstorm that left streets and hundreds of basements flooded. Mayor Mike Duggan said that in addition to getting basements cleared out and soggy debris removed from curbs, the city is seeking a disaster declaration from the federal government so homeowners can get financially reimbursed for losses due to flooding. Duggan added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency paid out more than $80 million in losses following a storm and flooding in Detroit in 2014. FEMA staffers were in Detroit and neighboring communities Thursday assessing damage from the June 25-26 storm.