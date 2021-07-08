Alani Nu Just Released Their Latest Energy Drink Flavor: Cherry Slush

Whether you consider yourself to be a novice in the kitchen or a self-proclaimed expert, chances are you've used lime juice in a recipe or two. It doesn't matter if you've used it for baking, your cocktails, or a savory dinner, lime juice is one of those ingredients that can work well in any capacity. According to Healthline, limes — which have large amounts of vitamin C, antioxidants, and more — come in different varieties with the Persian lime (Citrus latifolia) being the most available type in the United States. And with a high number of nutrients that can help reduce your risks of heart disease, prevent kidney stones, boost your immunity, and more, it's no wonder they are used in many recipes day in and day out.