A storm blowing through a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana caused a tree to fall into a home and almost strike a five-month-old baby. The moment the tree came crashing through the home, and the baby’s quick rescue by the parents from the debris, was captured on a baby monitor. Courtney Buchholtz had put her son Cannon to bed on 2 July when a storm started moving through their area in Prairieville. The video from the baby monitor shows the baby asleep in his bed when debris and rafters come crashing down. Ms Buchholtz said the incident occurred about two...