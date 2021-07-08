Cancel
Books & Literature

LibraryPass, Yen Press to Release Ebooks to Libraries, Schools

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibraryPass, Inc. has announced a distribution agreement with Yen Press to make a selection of their digital catalog available to libraries and schools through the Comics Plus app. With Comics Plus, readers can access thousands of digital comics, graphic novels, and manga through their school or library—with unlimited simultaneous access for online and offline reading.

