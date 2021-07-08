LibraryPass, Yen Press to Release Ebooks to Libraries, Schools

So this is what I have been doing, on and off, for the last two weeks. You're welcome. A compilation of every announced graphic novel from a major publisher over the last year-and-a-half, arranged by which agent negotiated the deal – if they did. The bookstore graphic novel market has been booming, and so many deals for 2022, 2023, and 2024 are being done through the lockdown and pandemic. Speaking with many major comic book creators wondering about projects out there, I discovered that most haven't even considered an agent and just try and use their own personal contacts and knowledge which they often find lacking. Here's an attempt to highlight the people working on comic book creators' behalf in what is an expanding graphic novel bookstore market. If you have any more sales to add in a similar format, mail them to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and I will update this list. But for now, it's a start. And we can especially admire the work of the Andrea Brown Literary Agency, New Leaf Literary & Media, Transatlantic Agency, Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary Agency, Charlie Olsen, and Jessica Mileo at Inkwell Management, Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management, and Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency. If you are a comic book creator they should all be on your list.