Local Living: New art on display at CAE, 4th Annual Midlands Women’s Fair this Saturday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia. There is new art on display at the airport. This week, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport unveiled its newest art as part of an airport exhibit series featuring local artists throughout the year. Artist Sonya Diimmler's exhibit is now up and located in the walkway near the departure/arrival gates. The paintings will be on display through September, before the final exhibit debuts in October and will run through the end of the year.