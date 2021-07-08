Virtual author readings for July 11-17

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted. Megan Dowd Lambert (”A Kid of Their Own”) reads at 10 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith. Liv Constantine (”The Stranger in the Mirror”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Silke Rose West and Joseph Sarosy (”How to Tell Stories to Children”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Emily Henry (”People We Meet on Vacation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers (co-sponsored by GBH Beyond the Page) . . . Daniel Silva (“The Cellist”) is in conversation with Dana Bash at 8 p.m. at Wellesley Books.