Man's leg amputated after fireworks show accident

wgvunews.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn experienced pyrotechnic lost a leg after an accident during a fireworks show in central Michigan. The incident occurred Sunday near the end of a fireworks show in Breckenridge, 60 miles north of Lansing. The 56-year-old man worked for Wolverine Fireworks Display of Kawkawlin. Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris says a mortar malfunctioned and hit the 56-year-old man's leg. The man's leg was later amputated. Breckenridge village Manager Jeff Ostrander says the man has worked the fireworks show for many years. Ostrander says the village is praying for the man and his family.

