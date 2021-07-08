Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edible promotion is happening for some reason
It’s the collaboration you never saw coming — for good reason. Nintendo and Edible (as in “Edible Arrangements”) have partnered for a line of Nintendo gifts themed around Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario more generally. There are myriad platters and arrangements, such as the $21.99 Mario’s Celebration Bundle, $49.99 Rainbow Road Arrangement, $94.99 Flower Cup Anniversary FruitFlowers (pictured below), and the $64.98 Berry Delicious Mario Kart Box. These arrangements include things like strawberries dipped in chocolate, cookie sandwiches, and various fruit. It’s all quite nice to look at, and hopefully it all tastes good too (minus the flowers).www.nintendoenthusiast.com
