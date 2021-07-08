Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edible promotion is happening for some reason

Video game publisher Sega and English footwear / headware brand Lavair have partnered up for limited-edition Mega Drive (Sega Genesis in North America) shoes and hats, which will be available to preorder beginning July 23. The collection consists of four pieces in total, being two styles of the shoes and of the hats each. One style is the “retro-hued” Exo Sega Mega Drive Analog, while the other is the “more understated” Exo Sega Mega Drive Mono, and you can check out the shoes and hat for each style below. The shoes are $276 / €233 / £200, while the hats are $70 / €58 / £50.