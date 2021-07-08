Governor Requests Voluntary 15 Percent Water Reduction
Sacramento, CA–The California Governor has requested both people and businesses in the state of California to voluntarily cut back water usage by 15% percent. This would a voluntary cut with hopes that the state could avoid future mandatory restrictions. This request comes right before temperatures are expected to be hot again in many parts of California with triple digits expected in the Motherlode and a high heat advisory in place.www.mymotherlode.com
