Global Hip Replacement Markets, 2020-2021 & 2027: Impact of Coronavirus, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity By Products, Regions, Company Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Chris J. Stewart
orthospinenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Hip Replacement Market, Global Forecast, Impact of Coronavirus, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity By Products, Regions, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global Hip Replacement Market will increase with the advent of robot-assisted surgical procedures across the world to reach US$ 7.48 Billion by 2027, from...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Hip Resurfacing#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Covid#Total Hip Replacement#European
